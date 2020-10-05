Jayshree Ullal Sells 2,000 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total value of $413,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $285,876.25.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $445,160.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $366,128.53.

On Friday, August 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $34,102.55.

Shares of ANET traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.00. The stock had a trading volume of 479,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,018. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $267.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 343.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 243,635 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,807,000 after buying an additional 151,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.62.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.