Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.26. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JACK. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

JACK traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,485. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 43.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

