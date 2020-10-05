IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

