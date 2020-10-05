Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRI. Wolfe Research started coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.44.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. Itron has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,777 shares of company stock worth $218,097 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Itron by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 225,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the second quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Itron during the second quarter worth $407,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

