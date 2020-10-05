iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Cut by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 81,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 26,205 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 49,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 79,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,868,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,386,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,622. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.