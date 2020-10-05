iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 499.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 36,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.99. 2,250,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,434,150. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

