iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $133.87 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $146.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,603,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,757,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,503,000 after buying an additional 328,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,112,000 after buying an additional 327,597 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

