iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $103.48. The stock had a trading volume of 673,120 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average is $95.45. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.