iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) is Boltwood Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management owned about 0.23% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,583,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,814,000 after purchasing an additional 718,819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,184,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2,666.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,016,000 after acquiring an additional 338,508 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 319,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 252,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,367,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,030,000 after acquiring an additional 160,915 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.12. The company had a trading volume of 129,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,356. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

