Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells $4,027,975.00 in Stock

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total transaction of $4,027,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,222.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IRTC traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.72. 304,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,082. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $241.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -91.54 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.46 and a 200 day moving average of $138.00.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRTC. Oppenheimer raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.10.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.