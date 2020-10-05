IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) vs. Gentex (OTCMKTS:GNTX) Head-To-Head Analysis

IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentex has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

82.0% of Gentex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Gentex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IOCHPE MAXION S/S and Gentex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IOCHPE MAXION S/S 2.98% 6.78% 2.46% Gentex 18.60% 16.26% 14.22%

Dividends

IOCHPE MAXION S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Gentex pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. IOCHPE MAXION S/S pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gentex pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gentex has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. IOCHPE MAXION S/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IOCHPE MAXION S/S and Gentex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IOCHPE MAXION S/S $2.54 billion 0.12 $85.51 million $0.14 4.64 Gentex $1.86 billion 3.44 $424.68 million $1.66 15.67

Gentex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IOCHPE MAXION S/S. IOCHPE MAXION S/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IOCHPE MAXION S/S and Gentex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IOCHPE MAXION S/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gentex 1 1 5 0 2.57

Gentex has a consensus target price of $29.14, suggesting a potential upside of 12.04%. Given Gentex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gentex is more favorable than IOCHPE MAXION S/S.

Summary

Gentex beats IOCHPE MAXION S/S on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IOCHPE MAXION S/S

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, sidebars, and crossbars; and metal stampings for commercial vehicles, as well as agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles. In addition, the company offers light structural and automotive components, such as metal stampings for passenger vehicles, brake levers, pedal sets, welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces freight cars, railway wheels, and castings, as well as industrial castings and freight cars. Iochpe-Maxion S.A. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also manufactures and sells variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, it provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

