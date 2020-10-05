Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ISTR. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Investar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Investar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $12.96 on Friday. Investar has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $139.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Investar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investar will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Investar by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 42,756 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Investar by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Investar by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 78,343 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Investar by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Investar by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 737,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

