Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Intuit reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $8.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.72.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $9.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.36. 1,296,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,841. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $360.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

