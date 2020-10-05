Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Trading 9.2% Higher

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s stock price traded up 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.49 and last traded at $26.00. 1,597,966 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,368,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,465,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 345,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,600.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $1,307,350.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

