Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IVAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Intevac in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.88.

IVAC opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.89. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Intevac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

