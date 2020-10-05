Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Research Coverage Started at Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ISNPY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. AlphaValue raised Intesa Sanpaolo to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

