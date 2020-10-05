Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Sets New 52-Week High at $6,492.00

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,492 ($84.83) and last traded at GBX 6,406 ($83.71), with a volume of 182143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,440 ($84.15).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,100 ($79.71) to GBX 6,250 ($81.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,029.09 ($65.71).

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,080 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,350.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a GBX 34.20 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.99%.

Intertek Group Company Profile (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

