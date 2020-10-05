Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

XENT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

NASDAQ XENT opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $529.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.30. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 249.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 436,600.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.