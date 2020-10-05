International Precious Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

International Precious Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,300 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 568,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

YUEIF stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. International Precious Minerals Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45.

About International Precious Minerals Group

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

