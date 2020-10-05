International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director John Rincon Sells 300,000 Shares

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director John Rincon sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

International Money Express stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 195,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. International Money Express Inc has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. International Money Express had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.77%. The business had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth $6,128,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

