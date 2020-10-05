International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Sells $1,595,000.00 in Stock

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 24th, Robert Lisy sold 23,375 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $410,465.00.
- On Thursday, August 20th, Robert Lisy sold 36,868 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $655,513.04.
Shares of IMXI stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 195,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. International Money Express Inc has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $18.69.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at $97,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 20.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.
IMXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
See Also: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.