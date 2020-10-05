International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Sells $1,595,000.00 in Stock

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Robert Lisy sold 23,375 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $410,465.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Robert Lisy sold 36,868 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $655,513.04.

Shares of IMXI stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 195,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. International Money Express Inc has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.77%. Equities analysts expect that International Money Express Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at $97,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 20.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

IMXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

