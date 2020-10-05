Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Inter Pipeline to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

TRSWF opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

