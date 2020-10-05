Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.77. Approximately 631,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 824,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $127,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,845 shares of company stock worth $472,665. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 73.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $168,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

