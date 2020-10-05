Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 68.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 19.9% in the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $216,701,000 after acquiring an additional 102,532 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Intel stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.69. 20,650,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,996,525. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33. The company has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

