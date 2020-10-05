Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.69. 1,510,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,888,189. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

