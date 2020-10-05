Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NTEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.63.

NTEC opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.85. Intec Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.86.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Intec Pharma by 326.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 366,733 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 315.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 456,255 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

