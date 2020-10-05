INT (INT) Market Cap Tops $5.40 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. INT has a market cap of $5.40 million and $569,935.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INT has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.15 or 0.05159080 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032882 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About INT

INT (INT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

