Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PODD. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $231.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Insulet has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $242.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 827.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,327 shares of company stock worth $4,890,896. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Insulet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Insulet by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

