Insider Selling: Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $159,160.32 in Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,536 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $159,160.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $131,861.52.

On Monday, August 3rd, Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,536 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $106,152.96.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Jeremy Wacksman sold 87,400 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $6,037,592.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 43,700 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $2,875,897.00.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $108.18 on Monday. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $109.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Zillow Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

