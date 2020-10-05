Insider Selling: WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) Insider Sells 176,662 Shares of Stock

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 176,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.51 ($1.08), for a total transaction of A$266,759.62 ($190,542.59).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 136,087 shares of WAM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.42 ($1.02), for a total transaction of A$193,515.71 ($138,225.51).

On Friday, September 4th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 233,809 shares of WAM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.44 ($1.03), for a total transaction of A$336,918.77 ($240,656.26).

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.33.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. WAM Research’s dividend payout ratio is -243.90%.

About WAM Research

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

