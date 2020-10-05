Insider Selling: Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $72,180.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tony West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $67,240.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.72 on Monday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.72) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $584,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,402,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963,363 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 295,273.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,324,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $351,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,869,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $275,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

