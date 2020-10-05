Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $163,660.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $163,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $147.64 on Monday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average of $107.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SYNNEX by 264.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $1,377,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 44.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.86.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.