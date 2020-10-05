Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $163,660.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $163,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of SNX stock opened at $147.64 on Monday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average of $107.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.86.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
