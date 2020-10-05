Insider Selling: Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Sells $16,740.00 in Stock

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Moritz A. Sell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $16,740.00.

NYSE SWZ opened at $8.32 on Monday. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 75.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 59,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 38.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 30,850 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 340,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 745,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

About Swiss Helvetia Fund

There is no company description available for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc

