Insider Selling: Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $485,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steve Rifai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $500,240.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $528,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded up $10.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.52. 203,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,907. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.52. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $325.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.72.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STMP shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 451,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,995,000 after acquiring an additional 250,942 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,404,000. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 174,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 149,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 375,810.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 146,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

