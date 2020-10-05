Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CFO Sells 2,158 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,158 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $81,313.44.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $135,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,115 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $86,080.50.

On Monday, August 24th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $136,480.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,146 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $61,354.14.

SPT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.08. 262,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,259. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 350.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 350,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $976,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

