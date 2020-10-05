Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells 137,705 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 137,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $6,894,889.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,649,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,818,239.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Brent Frei sold 35,914 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,800,009.68.

On Friday, September 25th, Brent Frei sold 14,086 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $703,173.12.

SMAR stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,355. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 1.50. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $60.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.06.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

