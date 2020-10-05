Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CFO Sells 1,925 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $52,648.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,541.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Allen Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $161,296.08.

On Monday, August 3rd, Allen Shim sold 50,386 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $1,511,076.14.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.28. 11,745,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,479,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.76 and a beta of -0.21. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Slack will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Slack from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Slack from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Slack from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Slack from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Slack by 284.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

