Insider Selling: Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) SVP Sells $369,560.00 in Stock

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $369,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $40.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 25.1% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,946,000 after purchasing an additional 770,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 33.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,183,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 797,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,319,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 517,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 118.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

