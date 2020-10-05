Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $31,180.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $31,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,048.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $36,140.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $26,240.00.

On Monday, August 17th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $24,760.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $21,540.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00.

RAPT opened at $30.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $753.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 480,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,357,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 40,966 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

