Insider Selling: Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Thursday, September 24th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $64,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $116,025.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,390 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $118,344.90.

On Tuesday, August 25th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $123,480.00.

On Friday, August 14th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $128,520.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,230 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $104,199.80.

On Tuesday, July 21st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,636 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $84,009.32.

On Thursday, July 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 4,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $125,730.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.35. 140,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,412. Quanterix Corp has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Corp will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QTRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Quanterix by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.