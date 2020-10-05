Insider Selling: Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Insider Sells $145,862.28 in Stock

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pluralsight stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Pluralsight Inc has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PS. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pluralsight by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pluralsight by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pluralsight by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PS shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

