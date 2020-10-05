Insider Selling: Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Insider Sells $145,862.28 in Stock

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Pluralsight stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Pluralsight Inc has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $22.69.
Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PS shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.
Pluralsight Company Profile
Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.
