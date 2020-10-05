Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,366.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Photronics stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 381,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,703. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Photronics by 1,575.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 416,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 391,485 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 547,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 383,034 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Photronics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 234,130 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.