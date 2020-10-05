Insider Selling: Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) COO Sells $58,656.36 in Stock

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) COO Taylor L. Reid sold 279,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $58,656.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,192,569 shares in the company, valued at $250,439.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OAS stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 million, a PE ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 42.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,789,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041,002 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,148,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 145.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 605,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 358,603 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 73.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,334,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,087 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4,895.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,202,712 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

OAS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.90.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

