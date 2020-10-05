Insider Selling: Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of Michaels Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:MIK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.01. 7,065,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,043,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Michaels Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Michaels Companies’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MIK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 31.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

