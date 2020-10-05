Insider Selling: Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Director Sells $826,850.00 in Stock

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $164.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $184.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.41.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MED. DA Davidson increased their price target on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Medifast by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Medifast by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

