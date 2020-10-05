Insider Selling: LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Insider Sells $777,300.00 in Stock

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $777,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $53.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.60. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $59.95.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $206,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

