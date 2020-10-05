Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Sells 41,114 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 41,114 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,007,185.48.

Earl H. Nemser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Earl H. Nemser sold 38,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total transaction of $1,869,560.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Earl H. Nemser sold 24,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,165,185.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Earl H. Nemser sold 20,255 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $966,366.05.

On Monday, September 14th, Earl H. Nemser sold 11,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $560,430.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Earl H. Nemser sold 300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $14,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Earl H. Nemser sold 30,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $1,502,125.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Earl H. Nemser sold 23,127 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $1,205,610.51.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Earl H. Nemser sold 55,497 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $2,957,435.13.

On Monday, August 31st, Earl H. Nemser sold 62,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $3,325,000.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Earl H. Nemser sold 200,373 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $10,665,854.79.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.60. 400,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,985. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. BidaskClub raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.