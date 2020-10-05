Insider Selling: HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells 1,804 Shares of Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) insider Yamini Rangan sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total transaction of $517,423.28.

Yamini Rangan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.52. The company had a trading volume of 473,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,576. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -173.36 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $320.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $79,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.55.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

