Insider Selling: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Sells $15,651.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director D Fraser Bullock sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $15,651.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

D Fraser Bullock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, D Fraser Bullock sold 1,700 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $62,917.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $36.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $41.26.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 118,738 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 164,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.82.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

