Insider Selling: HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Director Sells $9,104,148.90 in Stock

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jana Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of HD Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $21,582,251.36.

HDS stock opened at $42.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 30.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 197,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 46,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HD Supply by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in HD Supply by 28.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HD Supply by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

